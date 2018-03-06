© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com Business | March 06, 2018
Tsinghua University goes with memory testers from Advantest
Semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest has sold two engineering test stations – a T5830ES and a T5833ES system – to Chinese Tsinghua University.
The systems will be installed in the university's Microelectronics and Nanoelectronics Department for use by chip-design educators in training students how to test serial peripheral interface (SPI) NOR flash memory devices, whose growing applications include displays and mobile electronics.
"We are pleased to continue our working partnership with Tsinghua University, which has substantial influence in the Chinese semiconductor ecosystem and helps to demonstrate our testers' capabilities for China's design houses," said Xu Yong, CEO of Advantest China. "Our test solutions for advanced memories are being used throughout China to address high-growth markets including the Internet of Things and smart cards."
The T5830ES memory tester is an engineering system optimised for cost-effective testing of a wide range of flash memory devices. It is capable of handling data transfer rates as high as 800 megabits per second (Mbps).
A scalable, built-in high-current programmable power supply (PPS) architecture enables the system to perform wafer sorting and final testing of both low-pin-count and high-pin-count flash memories.
The T5833ES engineering station is designed for both wafer sorting and final testing for a full range of memory ICs including LPDDR3 DRAMs, high-speed NAND flash devices and next-generation non-volatile memories. In addition to supporting known good die (KGD) testing at speeds up to 2.4 gigabits per second (Gbps), the T5833ES also features a flexible site CPU architecture with multiple CPUs for optimal control of test processes.
"We are pleased to continue our working partnership with Tsinghua University, which has substantial influence in the Chinese semiconductor ecosystem and helps to demonstrate our testers' capabilities for China's design houses," said Xu Yong, CEO of Advantest China. "Our test solutions for advanced memories are being used throughout China to address high-growth markets including the Internet of Things and smart cards."
The T5830ES memory tester is an engineering system optimised for cost-effective testing of a wide range of flash memory devices. It is capable of handling data transfer rates as high as 800 megabits per second (Mbps).
A scalable, built-in high-current programmable power supply (PPS) architecture enables the system to perform wafer sorting and final testing of both low-pin-count and high-pin-count flash memories.
The T5833ES engineering station is designed for both wafer sorting and final testing for a full range of memory ICs including LPDDR3 DRAMs, high-speed NAND flash devices and next-generation non-volatile memories. In addition to supporting known good die (KGD) testing at speeds up to 2.4 gigabits per second (Gbps), the T5833ES also features a flexible site CPU architecture with multiple CPUs for optimal control of test processes.
Swissbit partners with Hagiwara Solutions Swissbit AG is cooperating with Hagiwara Solutions Co., Ltd. for security ventures.
LG acquires automotive lighting company ZKW Group LG Electronics is acquiring automotive lighting and headlight systems provider ZKW...
TSMC's planning a massive investment in R&D The world's biggest chipmaker is reportedly planning to invest about USD 13.50...
Sponsored content by Würth Elektronik eiSosHorticulture LED Lighting: Würth Elektronik introduces new LEDs from the high power ceramic series LEDs are an innovative alternative to conventional lighting sources in the application of horticulture. To meet the requirements in that area, Würth Elektronik has launched its new product series WL-SMDC.
Escha spends EUR 6 million on German expansion The Escha Group is extending its production- and logistics hub commissioned in January 2017 by 4'700 square meters of production- and office area. The site activities for the second building phase started on April 26, 2018.
New switching regulators with wide input voltage range, also as open-frame... PEAK electronics, a leading supplier of DC/DC converters, AC/DC converters, switching...
Cyient acquires AnSem Cyient Europe Ltd. has acquired AnSem N.V., a fabless, custom analog and mixed-signal...
Nova expands presence in China with multiple orders Nova says that an integrated circuit (IC) manufacturer in China recently placed multiple orders...
From Tesla to Intel - Jim Keller will lead silicon engineering Intel announces that Jim Keller will join Intel as a senior vice president. He will lead the company’s silicon engineering, which encompasses system-on-chip (SoC) development and integration.
Multiphase PMICs with Highest Efficiency and Smallest Footprint Renesas Electronics Corporation, a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today...
Aixtron's Q1/2018 revenues and order intake up Order intake including spare parts and service improved in Q1/2018 to EUR 78.6m for...
Würth Elektronik eiSos expands its MagI³C series of power module With the MagI³C-VDMM (Variable Step Down MicroModule), Würth Elektronik eiSos expands its...
Fresenius terminates merger agreement with Akorn Germany headquartered medical company Fresenius has decidedto terminate the...
Sungrow to expand its production facilities into India Inverter solution supplier for renewables, Sungrow, recently announced it would strengthen...
Analog Devices opens new Bengaluru facility Analog Devices is opening its new Indian headquarters for the approximately 600...
Trio of new power supply families from N2 Power N2 Power launch a trio of new lower power AC/DC switch mode power supply families with...
Molex and Rosenberger sign dual-sourcing agreement The dual-sourcing agreement will allow Molex to produce High-Speed FAKRA-Mini...
SunPower's American expansion more than it seems? SunPower agreed to acquire 100 percent of the Hillsboro, Oregon-based SolarWorld Americas. Consistent with the "desire to revitalize the U.S. high-technology manufacturing sector, SunPower plans to inject fresh capital...
exceet Card expands banking business with SECORA™ Pay from... exceet Card AG is further strengthening its portfolio with SECORA™ Pay security solutions...
Insolvency administrator commences sales negotiations for Calyxo The provisional insolvency administrator of Calyxo GmbH, Professor Lucas F. Flöther, has...
Samsung promises Vietnamese expansion South Korean electronics giant, Samsung Electronics, is reportedly determined to...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments