© Keysight Technologies Business | March 01, 2018
Keysight, Unigroup Spreadtrum & RDA extends 5G collaboration
Keysight Technologies announces that the company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Unigroup Spreadtrum & RDA at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.
The MoU is an extension to the existing collaboration the two companies initiated more than ten years ago. It aims to accelerate the development of 5G technology by coordinating 5G chipset and device related design, verification, test and measurement.
Unigroup Spreadtrum & RDA is a fabless semiconductor company – and a core subsidiary of Tsinghua Unigroup – which is committed to the independent R&D of core chipsets in mobile communications and IoT.
Keysight’s test and measurement solutions enable Spreadtrum to validate their 5G RFIC and baseband IC designs across the workflow from pre-silicon to conformance and mobile operator acceptance.
“We are delighted to extend our long-term partnership with Keysight to a new level. Powered by the leading test solutions from Keysight, Spreadtrum can accelerate the R&D process of 5G chipsets, and strengthen our 5G global deployment,” said Mr. Adam Zeng, global executive vice president of Unigroup and chief executive officer of Unigroup Spreadtrum & RDA. “This enhanced cooperation between two industry leaders illustrates our mutual and firm commitment to 5G.”
In the past, Unigroup Spreadtrum & RDA has worked in close collaboration with Keysight on LTE, LTE-Advanced, NarrowBand IoT, Multiple-Input and Multiple-Output (MIMO), and wideband Digital Predistortion (DPD).
Last year, Keysight and Spreadtrum announced a joint innovation centre to further the development of new technology design and test services for mobile devices. The technology innovation centre has enabled both companies to accelerate 5G technologies which are key in developing high performance 5G chipset solutions for applications.
“Keysight is extremely pleased to extend and grow our partnership with Spreadtrum, which clearly reflects our commitment to making 5G a reality,” said Satish Dhanasekaran, president Communication Solution Group, Keysight. “Working with market and technology leaders supports Keysight’s goal of continuously refining our solutions for the best performance, capability, and functionality in the industry.”
