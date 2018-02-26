© maksim pasko dreamstime.com Components | February 26, 2018
New Yorker Electronics teams up with Adam Tech
In an effort to offer complete end-to-end design solutions for its customers, New Yorker Electronics is forming a relationship with interconnect manufacturer Adam Tech Advanced Interconnect Products and Systems.
Now in its third decade, Adam Tech manufactures pogo pins and connectors, modular jacks, terminal blocks, RF connectors, receptacle strips, IP66 to IP68 waterproof connectors and more. The company’s parts are used in industrial automation, manufacturing and machinery, robotics, medical technology, harsh environment and rugged applications.
As a global electronic components distributor, New Yorker Electronics also serves these markets. The similarity means existing customers of both companies will be open to a new range of products from the same provider, making this relationship very beneficial to end users.
“Adam Tech is excited about our new distribution partnership with New Yorker Electronics, together we have a combined 100 years of experience in the electronic component/interconnect industry," Ray Zuccheri, Adam Tech Distribution Business Manger, says in a press release. "We look forward to our mutual growth and expansion for many years to come. New Yorker brings a history of excellent sales, service and stocking capabilities. With our combined technical support, we can make it easier than ever to exceed both of our mutual customers’ expectations with their interconnect and cable assembly product needs.”
The move helps New Yorker Electronics be better equipped to serve the overall needs of the marketplace. “We feel that being a franchise distributor for Adam Tech will allow us to create the best outcomes for our customers, with more complete designs from a single source,” said Barry Slivka, President of New Yorker Electronics. “We appreciate the opportunity to better serve our customers by building a mutually beneficial business relationship with industry experts.”
New Yorker Electronics is a franchise distributor of Adam Tech Advanced Interconnect Products and Systems.
