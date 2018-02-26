© jirsak dreamstime.com Components | February 26, 2018
Intel and Unigroup enter 5G collaboration
The companies plan to collaborate on a 5G mobile platform combining Intel modems with Spreadtrum application processor technology.
Tsinghua Unigroup subsidiary, Unigroup Spreadtrum & RDA – a fabless semiconductor company – and Intel has entered into a long-term strategic collaboration on 5G. The companies plan to develop a 5G smartphone platform for the China market that will feature an Intel 5G modem and will be targeted to coincide with 5G network deployments in 2019.
Integrating Intel’s technical expertise in modems with Unigroup Spreadtrum & RDA’s solid experience in chipset design, the companies will collaborate on 5G and develop Spreadtrum’s first Android-based high-end 5G smartphone solution utilising an Intel modem and Spreadtrum’s application processor technology.
“Undoubtedly, China will be an important market at the forefront of 5G. Together with Unigroup Spreadtrum & RDA, Intel looks forward to making a 5G smartphone experience a compelling reality for consumers in China,” said Chenwei Yan, vice president in the Client Computing Group and general manager of Connected Products and Programs at Intel.
This new collaboration on 5G between both parties is a long-term engagement including a series of product collaborations utilizing Intel XMM 8000 series modems in multiple product lines targeting diversified markets.
“Drawing on the strong potential for global industry development and Intel’s profound technology experience, Unigroup Spreadtrum & RDA will persist on cultivating the 5G market and setting ourselves as a leading Chinese 5G high-end chipset brand,” said Jingming Wang, vice president of Tsinghua Unigroup and COO of Unigroup Spreadtrum & RDA.
The collaboration also marked the kick-off of “5G Global Leading Strategy” of Unigroup Spreadtrum & RDA. The company will continue increasing all-around investment in 5G technology aiming to be one of the world’s leading 5G chipset brands. Based on the positive industry outlook and strong confidence in its 5G R&D process, Unigroup Spreadtrum & RDA plans to launch its first 5G commercial mobile platform in the second half of 2019.
Integrating Intel’s technical expertise in modems with Unigroup Spreadtrum & RDA’s solid experience in chipset design, the companies will collaborate on 5G and develop Spreadtrum’s first Android-based high-end 5G smartphone solution utilising an Intel modem and Spreadtrum’s application processor technology.
“Undoubtedly, China will be an important market at the forefront of 5G. Together with Unigroup Spreadtrum & RDA, Intel looks forward to making a 5G smartphone experience a compelling reality for consumers in China,” said Chenwei Yan, vice president in the Client Computing Group and general manager of Connected Products and Programs at Intel.
This new collaboration on 5G between both parties is a long-term engagement including a series of product collaborations utilizing Intel XMM 8000 series modems in multiple product lines targeting diversified markets.
“Drawing on the strong potential for global industry development and Intel’s profound technology experience, Unigroup Spreadtrum & RDA will persist on cultivating the 5G market and setting ourselves as a leading Chinese 5G high-end chipset brand,” said Jingming Wang, vice president of Tsinghua Unigroup and COO of Unigroup Spreadtrum & RDA.
The collaboration also marked the kick-off of “5G Global Leading Strategy” of Unigroup Spreadtrum & RDA. The company will continue increasing all-around investment in 5G technology aiming to be one of the world’s leading 5G chipset brands. Based on the positive industry outlook and strong confidence in its 5G R&D process, Unigroup Spreadtrum & RDA plans to launch its first 5G commercial mobile platform in the second half of 2019.
Swissbit partners with Hagiwara Solutions Swissbit AG is cooperating with Hagiwara Solutions Co., Ltd. for security ventures.
LG acquires automotive lighting company ZKW Group LG Electronics is acquiring automotive lighting and headlight systems provider ZKW...
TSMC's planning a massive investment in R&D The world's biggest chipmaker is reportedly planning to invest about USD 13.50...
Sponsored content by Würth Elektronik eiSosHorticulture LED Lighting: Würth Elektronik introduces new LEDs from the high power ceramic series LEDs are an innovative alternative to conventional lighting sources in the application of horticulture. To meet the requirements in that area, Würth Elektronik has launched its new product series WL-SMDC.
Escha spends EUR 6 million on German expansion The Escha Group is extending its production- and logistics hub commissioned in January 2017 by 4'700 square meters of production- and office area. The site activities for the second building phase started on April 26, 2018.
New switching regulators with wide input voltage range, also as open-frame... PEAK electronics, a leading supplier of DC/DC converters, AC/DC converters, switching...
Cyient acquires AnSem Cyient Europe Ltd. has acquired AnSem N.V., a fabless, custom analog and mixed-signal...
Nova expands presence in China with multiple orders Nova says that an integrated circuit (IC) manufacturer in China recently placed multiple orders...
From Tesla to Intel - Jim Keller will lead silicon engineering Intel announces that Jim Keller will join Intel as a senior vice president. He will lead the company’s silicon engineering, which encompasses system-on-chip (SoC) development and integration.
Multiphase PMICs with Highest Efficiency and Smallest Footprint Renesas Electronics Corporation, a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today...
Aixtron's Q1/2018 revenues and order intake up Order intake including spare parts and service improved in Q1/2018 to EUR 78.6m for...
Würth Elektronik eiSos expands its MagI³C series of power module With the MagI³C-VDMM (Variable Step Down MicroModule), Würth Elektronik eiSos expands its...
Fresenius terminates merger agreement with Akorn Germany headquartered medical company Fresenius has decidedto terminate the...
Sungrow to expand its production facilities into India Inverter solution supplier for renewables, Sungrow, recently announced it would strengthen...
Analog Devices opens new Bengaluru facility Analog Devices is opening its new Indian headquarters for the approximately 600...
Trio of new power supply families from N2 Power N2 Power launch a trio of new lower power AC/DC switch mode power supply families with...
Molex and Rosenberger sign dual-sourcing agreement The dual-sourcing agreement will allow Molex to produce High-Speed FAKRA-Mini...
SunPower's American expansion more than it seems? SunPower agreed to acquire 100 percent of the Hillsboro, Oregon-based SolarWorld Americas. Consistent with the "desire to revitalize the U.S. high-technology manufacturing sector, SunPower plans to inject fresh capital...
exceet Card expands banking business with SECORA™ Pay from... exceet Card AG is further strengthening its portfolio with SECORA™ Pay security solutions...
Insolvency administrator commences sales negotiations for Calyxo The provisional insolvency administrator of Calyxo GmbH, Professor Lucas F. Flöther, has...
Samsung promises Vietnamese expansion South Korean electronics giant, Samsung Electronics, is reportedly determined to...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments