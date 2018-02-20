© tom_schmucker dreamstime.com

Seoul Semi wins patent case against Everlight

Seoul Semiconductor says has won the patent invalidity litigation action that was filed against Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd. in the United Kingdom.

Everlight’s patent, EP (UK) 1169735, which was invalidated as a result of Seoul’s suit, relates to an LED package structure for thermal dissipation. Everlight purchased this patent from a US company in 2017. Recently, Everlight filed a patent infringement litigation based on a foreign counterpart of this patent against its competitor, Bridgelux, Inc., in a US federal court, a press release reads.



Last year, Seoul filed an invalidation litigation against this Everlight patent in the Patent Court of the United Kingdom. After intensive proceedings in the UK court, Everlight abandoned its defence and acknowledged in the court proceeding that its patent is invalid and that it is responsible for reimbursing Seoul for its litigation costs.



On February 14, 2018, based on Everlight’s admissions, the UK Patent Court issued an order declaring that Everlight’s patent should be revoked. The Court also ordered that Everlight must pay approximately USD 1 million dollars (GBP 712,247.10) in litigation costs to Seoul based upon Everlight’s stipulation.