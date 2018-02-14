© vladek dreamstime.com Business | February 14, 2018
CommAgility LTE systems chosen by Lockheed for satcom project
Wireless telecom group, CommAgility, has been selected by Lockheed Martin to supply integrated software and hardware for a satellite communications (satcom) project.
CommAgility is supplying a customised version of its SmallCellPHY software, which is a complete LTE physical layer for small cells, compliant with 3GPP Release 10. The LTE software will run on CommAgility’s AMC-D24A4-RFx processing/RF module, and the company is also supplying its AMC-4C6678-SRIO module for the project.
Joseph Baldasano, LM Fellow and Satcom Project Chief Engineer at Lockheed Martin, said: “CommAgility has been able to deliver a valuable combination of LTE expertise and support, together with excellent hardware and software products, that makes them a key component of our satcom project.”
“CommAgility has deep LTE expertise coupled with a wide range of LTE software IP, and is the ideal provider for customers who wish to take the LTE standard in new and innovative application areas such as satellite communications or other specialized networks. We are honored to be working with Lockheed Martin in this important project,” said Edward Young, Vice President and General Manager at CommAgility.
The AMC-D24A4-RFx is a processing module based on Texas Instruments’ TCI6638 KeyStone II DSP/ARM System on Chip (SoC). The module also includes two Texas Instruments TMS320C6678 SoC DSPs, a Xilinx Kintex-7 FPGA, and up to four integrated, flexible, wideband RF transceiver channels.
Joseph Baldasano, LM Fellow and Satcom Project Chief Engineer at Lockheed Martin, said: “CommAgility has been able to deliver a valuable combination of LTE expertise and support, together with excellent hardware and software products, that makes them a key component of our satcom project.”
“CommAgility has deep LTE expertise coupled with a wide range of LTE software IP, and is the ideal provider for customers who wish to take the LTE standard in new and innovative application areas such as satellite communications or other specialized networks. We are honored to be working with Lockheed Martin in this important project,” said Edward Young, Vice President and General Manager at CommAgility.
The AMC-D24A4-RFx is a processing module based on Texas Instruments’ TCI6638 KeyStone II DSP/ARM System on Chip (SoC). The module also includes two Texas Instruments TMS320C6678 SoC DSPs, a Xilinx Kintex-7 FPGA, and up to four integrated, flexible, wideband RF transceiver channels.
Swissbit partners with Hagiwara Solutions Swissbit AG is cooperating with Hagiwara Solutions Co., Ltd. for security ventures.
LG acquires automotive lighting company ZKW Group LG Electronics is acquiring automotive lighting and headlight systems provider ZKW...
TSMC's planning a massive investment in R&D The world's biggest chipmaker is reportedly planning to invest about USD 13.50...
Sponsored content by Würth Elektronik eiSosHorticulture LED Lighting: Würth Elektronik introduces new LEDs from the high power ceramic series LEDs are an innovative alternative to conventional lighting sources in the application of horticulture. To meet the requirements in that area, Würth Elektronik has launched its new product series WL-SMDC.
Escha spends EUR 6 million on German expansion The Escha Group is extending its production- and logistics hub commissioned in January 2017 by 4'700 square meters of production- and office area. The site activities for the second building phase started on April 26, 2018.
New switching regulators with wide input voltage range, also as open-frame... PEAK electronics, a leading supplier of DC/DC converters, AC/DC converters, switching...
Cyient acquires AnSem Cyient Europe Ltd. has acquired AnSem N.V., a fabless, custom analog and mixed-signal...
Nova expands presence in China with multiple orders Nova says that an integrated circuit (IC) manufacturer in China recently placed multiple orders...
From Tesla to Intel - Jim Keller will lead silicon engineering Intel announces that Jim Keller will join Intel as a senior vice president. He will lead the company’s silicon engineering, which encompasses system-on-chip (SoC) development and integration.
Multiphase PMICs with Highest Efficiency and Smallest Footprint Renesas Electronics Corporation, a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today...
Aixtron's Q1/2018 revenues and order intake up Order intake including spare parts and service improved in Q1/2018 to EUR 78.6m for...
Würth Elektronik eiSos expands its MagI³C series of power module With the MagI³C-VDMM (Variable Step Down MicroModule), Würth Elektronik eiSos expands its...
Fresenius terminates merger agreement with Akorn Germany headquartered medical company Fresenius has decidedto terminate the...
Sungrow to expand its production facilities into India Inverter solution supplier for renewables, Sungrow, recently announced it would strengthen...
Analog Devices opens new Bengaluru facility Analog Devices is opening its new Indian headquarters for the approximately 600...
Trio of new power supply families from N2 Power N2 Power launch a trio of new lower power AC/DC switch mode power supply families with...
Molex and Rosenberger sign dual-sourcing agreement The dual-sourcing agreement will allow Molex to produce High-Speed FAKRA-Mini...
SunPower's American expansion more than it seems? SunPower agreed to acquire 100 percent of the Hillsboro, Oregon-based SolarWorld Americas. Consistent with the "desire to revitalize the U.S. high-technology manufacturing sector, SunPower plans to inject fresh capital...
exceet Card expands banking business with SECORA™ Pay from... exceet Card AG is further strengthening its portfolio with SECORA™ Pay security solutions...
Insolvency administrator commences sales negotiations for Calyxo The provisional insolvency administrator of Calyxo GmbH, Professor Lucas F. Flöther, has...
Samsung promises Vietnamese expansion South Korean electronics giant, Samsung Electronics, is reportedly determined to...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments