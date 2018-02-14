© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com Components | February 14, 2018
Arrow Electronics inks distribution deal with Basler
Arrow Electronics and Basler, a German supplier of industrial digital cameras, have signed an agreement under which Arrow will distribute the complete Basler range of products throughout the EMEA region.
In addition, Arrow added Basler to its digital global linecard. With a particular focus on Basler’s embedded vision products, Arrow is working to integrate this technology into its own systems-on-module (SoMs) and boards portfolio for developers and the maker community.
Basler is a volume producer of digital cameras for industrial applications globally. Its cameras are widely used in industrial mass production, medical technology, life sciences and retail applications. Basler’s embedded vision solutions portfolio includes cameras, lenses, modules, software and all the supporting accessories required to add vision capability to a machine.
Amir Sherman, director of engineering solutions & embedded technology at Arrow’s Components business in EMEA, said: “The Internet of Things is driving the demand for many sensing technologies. Being able to add the ‘power of sight’ to a network of machines is increasingly desirable and, in many cases, essential now.”
Alexander Temme, General Manager Module Business, Basler, said: “Arrow is already providing a broad range of solutions to the embedded community and we are pleased to be working with them, extending the capabilities of developers with our leading vision products.”
