Record-breaking sales and new HQ for NewPower Worldwide

NewPower Worldwide, an independent distributor of electronic components and finished goods, says it has surpassed USD 100 million in annual revenue in 2017.

"2017 was an exciting year for NewPower Worldwide. In just our 3rd year, we've topped $100 million in revenue and have continued to build significant momentum in our mission to be the premier global independent distributor of electronics and finished goods," said NewPower Worldwide CEO and Founder Carleton Dufoe. "Our goal is clear: to be the leading company in this space. To do this, we are investing aggressively in avenues that can significantly amplify our success."



The company is anticipating continued rapid growth in 2018, and has therefor purchased a new 30,000-square-foot facility in Nashua, New Hampshire to serve as its corporate headquarters for years to come.



"This is an exciting time for NewPower Worldwide and symbolizes an enormous milestone for the company, its employees and customers who will all benefit from the opportunities this expansion presents," said Dufoe. "Our new space reflects NewPower's innovative company goals that focus upon delivering world-class quality and customer service."