© pichetw dreamstime.com Business | February 09, 2018
ISSI buys the wired connectivity business of Sigma Designs
Integrated Silicon Solution, Inc. (ISSI) has entered into a definitive agreement with Sigma Designs (SD), under which it will acquire Sigma Designs Israel S.D.I. Ltd. which is the wired connectivity business of SD and a provider of G.hn and home connectivity solutions.
The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close later this month. G.hn technology offers a single standard for connecting networked devices over any existing wired infrastructure (power-line, coax and phone-line) to meet the demands of multi-screen and expanded bandwidth content in today's homes.
The business supplies standards-based chipsets that enable carrier-class distribution of broadband digital content over all three types of existing wires for distribution of Triple Play and IPTV in the home. The business sells its technology to OEMs who build solutions for multimedia home networking and multi-dwelling unit (MDU) broadband access markets and its chipsets are used in set-top boxes, residential gateways, optical network terminators and Ethernet bridges
The acquisition of SD's wired connectivity business will strengthen ISSI's product portfolio by adding specialty networking technology to expand ISSI's future growth opportunities. The connectivity products will expand ISSI's customer base to new home networking and Smart Grid customers.
Nadav Katsir, SD's Vice President and Manager, Home Connectivity Unit, commented, "The connectivity team is excited to be joining ISSI and leveraging its global capabilities. We remain committed to serving our customers and growing our business."
KY Han, ISSI's President and CEO, commented, "We are excited to add the world class connectivity team to our Analog and Mixed Signal product line. This product line adds a new dimension to ISSI's product base to create a new platform for growth. Our customers will benefit from the G.hn technology since it offers high performance and unique solutions enabling cost effective communication in emerging applications such as in Home Networking and Smart Grid. We look forward to expanding our customer relationships and pursuing additional growth opportunities in new markets."
The business supplies standards-based chipsets that enable carrier-class distribution of broadband digital content over all three types of existing wires for distribution of Triple Play and IPTV in the home. The business sells its technology to OEMs who build solutions for multimedia home networking and multi-dwelling unit (MDU) broadband access markets and its chipsets are used in set-top boxes, residential gateways, optical network terminators and Ethernet bridges
The acquisition of SD's wired connectivity business will strengthen ISSI's product portfolio by adding specialty networking technology to expand ISSI's future growth opportunities. The connectivity products will expand ISSI's customer base to new home networking and Smart Grid customers.
Nadav Katsir, SD's Vice President and Manager, Home Connectivity Unit, commented, "The connectivity team is excited to be joining ISSI and leveraging its global capabilities. We remain committed to serving our customers and growing our business."
KY Han, ISSI's President and CEO, commented, "We are excited to add the world class connectivity team to our Analog and Mixed Signal product line. This product line adds a new dimension to ISSI's product base to create a new platform for growth. Our customers will benefit from the G.hn technology since it offers high performance and unique solutions enabling cost effective communication in emerging applications such as in Home Networking and Smart Grid. We look forward to expanding our customer relationships and pursuing additional growth opportunities in new markets."
Swissbit partners with Hagiwara Solutions Swissbit AG is cooperating with Hagiwara Solutions Co., Ltd. for security ventures.
LG acquires automotive lighting company ZKW Group LG Electronics is acquiring automotive lighting and headlight systems provider ZKW...
TSMC's planning a massive investment in R&D The world's biggest chipmaker is reportedly planning to invest about USD 13.50...
Sponsored content by Würth Elektronik eiSosHorticulture LED Lighting: Würth Elektronik introduces new LEDs from the high power ceramic series LEDs are an innovative alternative to conventional lighting sources in the application of horticulture. To meet the requirements in that area, Würth Elektronik has launched its new product series WL-SMDC.
Escha spends EUR 6 million on German expansion The Escha Group is extending its production- and logistics hub commissioned in January 2017 by 4'700 square meters of production- and office area. The site activities for the second building phase started on April 26, 2018.
New switching regulators with wide input voltage range, also as open-frame... PEAK electronics, a leading supplier of DC/DC converters, AC/DC converters, switching...
Cyient acquires AnSem Cyient Europe Ltd. has acquired AnSem N.V., a fabless, custom analog and mixed-signal...
Nova expands presence in China with multiple orders Nova says that an integrated circuit (IC) manufacturer in China recently placed multiple orders...
From Tesla to Intel - Jim Keller will lead silicon engineering Intel announces that Jim Keller will join Intel as a senior vice president. He will lead the company’s silicon engineering, which encompasses system-on-chip (SoC) development and integration.
Multiphase PMICs with Highest Efficiency and Smallest Footprint Renesas Electronics Corporation, a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today...
Aixtron's Q1/2018 revenues and order intake up Order intake including spare parts and service improved in Q1/2018 to EUR 78.6m for...
Würth Elektronik eiSos expands its MagI³C series of power module With the MagI³C-VDMM (Variable Step Down MicroModule), Würth Elektronik eiSos expands its...
Fresenius terminates merger agreement with Akorn Germany headquartered medical company Fresenius has decidedto terminate the...
Sungrow to expand its production facilities into India Inverter solution supplier for renewables, Sungrow, recently announced it would strengthen...
Analog Devices opens new Bengaluru facility Analog Devices is opening its new Indian headquarters for the approximately 600...
Trio of new power supply families from N2 Power N2 Power launch a trio of new lower power AC/DC switch mode power supply families with...
Molex and Rosenberger sign dual-sourcing agreement The dual-sourcing agreement will allow Molex to produce High-Speed FAKRA-Mini...
SunPower's American expansion more than it seems? SunPower agreed to acquire 100 percent of the Hillsboro, Oregon-based SolarWorld Americas. Consistent with the "desire to revitalize the U.S. high-technology manufacturing sector, SunPower plans to inject fresh capital...
exceet Card expands banking business with SECORA™ Pay from... exceet Card AG is further strengthening its portfolio with SECORA™ Pay security solutions...
Insolvency administrator commences sales negotiations for Calyxo The provisional insolvency administrator of Calyxo GmbH, Professor Lucas F. Flöther, has...
Samsung promises Vietnamese expansion South Korean electronics giant, Samsung Electronics, is reportedly determined to...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments