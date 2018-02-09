© pichetw dreamstime.com

ISSI buys the wired connectivity business of Sigma Designs

Integrated Silicon Solution, Inc. (ISSI) has entered into a definitive agreement with Sigma Designs (SD), under which it will acquire Sigma Designs Israel S.D.I. Ltd. which is the wired connectivity business of SD and a provider of G.hn and home connectivity solutions.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close later this month. G.hn technology offers a single standard for connecting networked devices over any existing wired infrastructure (power-line, coax and phone-line) to meet the demands of multi-screen and expanded bandwidth content in today's homes.



The business supplies standards-based chipsets that enable carrier-class distribution of broadband digital content over all three types of existing wires for distribution of Triple Play and IPTV in the home. The business sells its technology to OEMs who build solutions for multimedia home networking and multi-dwelling unit (MDU) broadband access markets and its chipsets are used in set-top boxes, residential gateways, optical network terminators and Ethernet bridges



The acquisition of SD's wired connectivity business will strengthen ISSI's product portfolio by adding specialty networking technology to expand ISSI's future growth opportunities. The connectivity products will expand ISSI's customer base to new home networking and Smart Grid customers.



Nadav Katsir, SD's Vice President and Manager, Home Connectivity Unit, commented, "The connectivity team is excited to be joining ISSI and leveraging its global capabilities. We remain committed to serving our customers and growing our business."



KY Han, ISSI's President and CEO, commented, "We are excited to add the world class connectivity team to our Analog and Mixed Signal product line. This product line adds a new dimension to ISSI's product base to create a new platform for growth. Our customers will benefit from the G.hn technology since it offers high performance and unique solutions enabling cost effective communication in emerging applications such as in Home Networking and Smart Grid. We look forward to expanding our customer relationships and pursuing additional growth opportunities in new markets."