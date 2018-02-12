© Infineon Products | February 12, 2018
OPTIGA Trust X: Powerful protection for the Internet of Things
The Internet of Things is changing the world as we know it – in industry and in the home. Smart industrial robots, refrigerators and washing machines already communicate with each other.
This is a product release announcement by Infineon Technology. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
Yet devices that are online can be attacked. That’s why Infineon Technologies AG is adding the OPTIGA™ Trust X to its OPTIGA™ Trust family. This hardware-based security solution provides robust security to the diverse applications in the Internet of Things, ranging from smart homes to drones.
Hardware-based complete solution for the IoT
The OPTIGA Trust X offers secured communication and software updates, mutual authentication and much more. Device manufacturers save time and costs thanks to the plug-and-play concept enabling even companies without specialist know-how in the field of security.
“In the Internet of Things we have to think about security from the very beginning,” says Thomas Rosteck, Division President Chip Card & Security at Infineon. “Hardware-based security provides the necessary protection against attackers, as critical data can be separated from operations. Thanks to OPTIGA Trust X, we make it easy for manufacturers to integrate robust security into their IoT devices.”
Secured smart city with intelligent streetlights from eluminocity
The developers of intelligent streetlights at eluminocity also rely on OPTIGA Trust X from Infineon. They use it to protect the streetlights against unauthorized access – from the cloud down to device level. In cooperation with Infineon and Intel, eluminocity has transformed a simple streetlight into a versatile hub. It’s already being used at the Hong Kong Science Park, where it offers flexible street lighting, a charging station for electric cars, and air measurement sensors. For more information, see www.infineon.com/eluminocity
First drone with hardware-based security
Emergency service workers often only have sparse information when they reach the scene of an accident. In the “Digital Product School” conducted by UnternehmerTUM, employees from Infineon, Nokia and TÜV SÜD have together with students jointly developed the first drone with hardware-based security. Its aim is to provide emergency services with reliable information before they arrive. Here too, sensitive data must be protected, the control unit must be authenticated reliably and attacks be repelled. The developers are using the OPTIGA Trust X to achieve that – it delivers efficient protection against attackers and serves as a trust anchor.
More information on OPTIGA Trust X
The security solution covers a broad range of applications: mutual authentication, secured communication, data storage protection, assignment of keys, lifecycle management, power management, secured updates and integrity protection for the platform.
The solution comprises the chip, the operating system, the applications, software and device drivers, and an evaluation kit. The OPTIGA Trust X can be used in temperatures from -25°C to +85°C and in an extended range from -40°C to +105°C. It is therefore also suitable for deployment in harsh industrial environments.
More information on the OPTIGA Trust X and Infineon’s portfolio in the field of security can be found at http://www.infineon.com/OPTIGA-Trust-X and www.infineon.com/Security.
