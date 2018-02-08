© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

AVX completes acquisition of antenna company Ethertronics

AVX Corporation has completed its purchase of Ethertronics, a manufacturer of passive and active Isolated Magnetic Dipole (IMD) antenna systems .

IMD antennas are efficient, insensitive to changes in ground planes and local interference, and have a design that offers users the flexibility to tune for multiple frequencies in confined spaces and to actively tune for both radiation pattern coverage and frequency.



With its purchase of Ethertronics, AVX acquired more than 200 patents; R&D, manufacturing, and sales facilities in six locations: China, South Korea, Vietnam, France, Taiwan, and the Americas; and approximately 700 employees, 120 of whom are actively engaged in product development, representing a strong focus on R&D that is further supported by the company’s $90 million of revenue earned in calendar year 2017.



"Adding Ethertronics innovative and award-winning products to our already-extensive portfolio of advanced electronic component solutions significantly extends our reach into the wide world of antenna technology, which provides critical enabling support for the steady-growth wireless equipment market. We are proud to add this premier brand to the AVX product family and are excited for the many new growth opportunities it will offer,” said AVX President and Chief Executive Officer, John Sarvis.