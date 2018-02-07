Micron updates its 2Q guidance

US semiconductor device company, Micron Technology, has updated its guidance for its second quarter of fiscal 2018, ending March 1, 2018.

For the fiscal second quarter, on a non-GAAP basis, the company now expects: Revenue in the range of USD 7.20 billion to USD 7.35 billion compared to prior guidance of USD 6.80 billion to USD 7.20 billion.



"We continue to execute well against our strategic priorities as we undergo our chief financial officer transition," said Sanjay Mehrotra, president and CEO of Micron. "We look forward to sharing more details in our fiscal second quarter earnings conference call."