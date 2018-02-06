© dana rothstein dreamstime.com

AGC invests to increase supply system for EUVL mask blanks

AGC Asahi Glass (AGC), a manufacturer of glass, chemicals and high-tech materials, has decided to drastically expand a supply system for EUVL mask blanks at one of its group companies, AGC Electronics Co., Ltd. in 2018.

As the sophistication and miniaturisation of electronic devices continues to advance, so does demand for faster semiconductor chip calculation speeds as well as higher capacities and more advanced integration. The circuit patterns of semiconductor chips must be further miniaturised in order to achieve these goals, yet with currently available optical lithography technology it is theoretically unrealistic to model miniaturised patterns, referred to as "7nm node." EUV optical technology is considered the most plausible technology to create such miniaturised patterns, the company states in a press release.



The company began conducting R&D on photomask blanks utilised in EUV lithography technology in 2003. In anticipation of the expansion of EUV lithography, which is expected to become the prevailing technology, AGC has decided on a drastic expansion of the supply system for EUVL mask blanks at one of its group companies, AGC Electronics in 2018.



The AGC Group has made a commitment to positioning electronics related business as one of its strategic businesses. The company intends to continue making aggressive capital investment in EUVL mask blanks, which are expected to see significant growth in demand in the coming years, to contribute to further development of the semiconductor industry.