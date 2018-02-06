© evertiq Components | February 06, 2018
Premier Farnell and IDT sign new global franchise agreement
Premier Farnell and Integrated Device Technology (IDT) signed a partnership agreement for the worldwide distribution of IDT’s RF, high-performance timing, memory interface, real-time interconnect, optical interconnect, wireless power and sensing solutions.
“This agreement with Premier Farnell and Farnell element14 in Europe is an example of IDT continuing to expand its product portfolio and extend its customer reach into broader markets while complementing its existing communications, automotive, industrial and consumer customer base,” said Chris Allexandre, senior vice president global sales and marketing at IDT. “Premier Farnell’s experience in the high technology service distribution business, broad customer base and award-winning element14 engineering community makes them an ideal partner and we are excited to leverage their leadership position to accelerate IDT’s new customer acquisition and growth in the broader market.”
Simon Meadmore, Global Head of Semiconductors for Premier Farnell and Farnell element14 added: “As the Development Distributor we seek to provide our customers with access to supplier ranges that enable them to get their products to market quickly. The addition of IDT ‘s market leading ranges from high-performance and full-featured radio frequency (RF) products through to serial switching devices and memory interface devices adds tremendous value and increased choice for our customers.”
