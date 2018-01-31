© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

Heilind Electronics partners with OTTO

Heilind Electronics, a distributor of electronic components, is now an authorised distributor for OTTO – a designer and manufacturer of precision control switches.

Heilind will be offering the manufacturer’s products worldwide, with a product portfolio that will include rugged electromechanical switches, commercial and military control grips, Hall effect technology, joysticks, value-add assemblies and other operator controls for demanding environments.



The new product line will include both commercial and MIL-SPEC items for a multitude of industries, including aviation, aerospace, military ground support, marine and heavy equipment.



“We are proud to add OTTO Controls to our list of manufacturers,” said David Goforth, North American Director of Supplier Relations, Heilind Electronics. “In addition to being recognized globally for its superior electromechanical products, OTTO has the expertise and in-house technology to fill a broad and diverse range of customer requirements.”