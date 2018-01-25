© qualcomm

Qualcomm: 'Just to be clear. We're appealing.'

Qualcomm confirmed it has received a decision from the European Commission (EC) relating to its expired agreement with Apple, which was in effect from 2011 through 2016, for the pricing of modem chips. Qualcomm will appeal the decision.

“We are confident this agreement did not violate EU competition rules or adversely affect market competition or European consumers,” said Don Rosenberg, executive vice president and general counsel of Qualcomm. “We have a strong case for judicial review and we will immediately commence that process.”



The EC states that certain provisions of this agreement were in violation of European Union competition law and has imposed a fine of almost EUR 1 billion. Qualcomm states that it "strongly disagrees with the decision and will immediately appeal it to the General Court of the European Union".