Kyzen partners with Aurotech in the Philippines

Kyzen just announced the opening of a new state of the art Applications Lab by their Philippine Distributor, Aurotech. The Lab will assists Kyzen customers with smaller-scale cleaning evaluations.

After joining the Kyzen team in June, 2017, Aurotech has become a valuable partner supporting Kyzen customers locally. The installation of the new cleaning Applications Laboratory allows Aurotech to conduct small scale cleaning evaluations as well as NVR and compatibility testing in 2 – 3 days. Among other services, enhancements include, a Mettler Toledo HC103 Moisture Analyser, a table top Branson Ultrasonic Cleaner, a Nikon L150 Microscope and an Oakton Con6 conductivity meter.



“We are excited to have Aurotech on Kyzen team,” said Ronnie Teoh, Kyzen's Sales Manager for South East Asia. “Not only do they bring deep industry experience, and process knowledge, Aurotech assists in proving out process parameters and delivers the world-class customer service for which Kyzen is renowned.