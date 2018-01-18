© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

Baylin acquires Advantech Wireless’ RF and microwave divisions

Toronto-based, Baylin Technologies, has announced that the company has acquired the radio frequency, terrestrial microwave and antenna equipment divisions of Advantech Wireless Inc. and certain of its affiliates.

"The addition of Advantech's RF and Microwave divisions is a transformational acquisition for Baylin that will enable us to accelerate growth in our wireless infrastructure segment by broadening our product offering and providing us access to new verticals and geographies" said Randy Dewey, Baylin's President and CEO.



"We are very excited to be joining forces with an industry leader that shares the same commitment toward innovation. Wireless carriers have substantial demand for RF and microwave products and as an approved supplier to key carriers, Baylin will be able to more fully take advantage of Advantech's diverse suite of products" said David Gelerman, Advantech's CEO.



The purchase price for the acquisition is CAD 49 million (subject to customary adjustments), comprised of CAD 48 million in cash and CAD 1 million in Baylin common shares at a price per share of USD 3.24.



Headquartered in Montréal, Québec, Advantech is a leading designer and manufacturer of customizable radio frequency, terrestrial microwave and antenna products for several wireless communications markets.