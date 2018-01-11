© maksim pasko dreamstime.com Components | January 11, 2018
Mouser expands deal with Analog Devices
Mouser Electronics announces an expanded global distribution agreement with Analog Devices, to stock the full line of Linear Technology products, including all power products from the new Power by Linear division.
“We are very excited about what this expanded global partnership brings to our half a million-plus customers,” said Jeff Newell, Senior Vice President of Products at Mouser. “Design engineers around the world can now take advantage of this large, comprehensive portfolio of high-performance signal chain, RF, and power management products from Analog Devices, including the entire Linear Technology product portfolio.”
“Through this agreement, we can expand our global reach capitalizing on Mouser’s exceptional customer service and best-in-class logistics,” said Jim Schmidt, Vice President of Global Broad Market and Sales Operations for Analog Devices. “This agreement strengthens the great relationship that Analog Devices and Mouser have enjoyed for several years.”
Mouser is stocking the full breadth of Linear Technology products, including power management, data conversion, signal conditioning, RF and interface ICs, μModule subsystems, and wireless sensor network products. The Power by Linear product line includes a range of power management products for industries including automotive, communications, industrial, healthcare and beyond.
Analog Devices acquired Linear Technology in March 2017.
“Through this agreement, we can expand our global reach capitalizing on Mouser’s exceptional customer service and best-in-class logistics,” said Jim Schmidt, Vice President of Global Broad Market and Sales Operations for Analog Devices. “This agreement strengthens the great relationship that Analog Devices and Mouser have enjoyed for several years.”
Mouser is stocking the full breadth of Linear Technology products, including power management, data conversion, signal conditioning, RF and interface ICs, μModule subsystems, and wireless sensor network products. The Power by Linear product line includes a range of power management products for industries including automotive, communications, industrial, healthcare and beyond.
Analog Devices acquired Linear Technology in March 2017.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments