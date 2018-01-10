Jeff Henderson joins Lumileds

Lumileds has appointed Jeff Henderson as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development, effective January 8. Henderson brings with him more than 25 years of experience in numerous executive roles, most recently at Keysight Technologies.

Jeff Henderson

© Lumileds

“As our business continues to scale, Jeff will be critical to our long-term development as he will be responsible for facilitating the process of defining, supporting and executing upon our corporate growth strategy,” said Mark Adams, CEO of Lumileds, in a press release.Prior to joining Lumileds, Henderson was at Keysight Technologies, where he was responsible for leading Corporate Development for the electronic equipment, software and services business, which spun out of Agilent Technologies in 2014.“My passion is helping businesses grow and maintain relationships that are vital to our company’s success. I look forward to working with the Lumileds team to generate ideas and opportunities to help accelerate growth,” said Jeff Henderson.