© Kheng Ho Toh Dreamstime.com

Nichia warns about counterfeit laser diode products

The Japanese manufacturer of optical semiconductors, Nichia Corporation, says it’s aware that a large number of counterfeit Nichia laser diode (LD) products have been present within the market.

A big part of this volume is said to have been bought/sold and traded in China, the Japanese company states in a press release.



According to Nichia’s own investigation, one of the examples of this is an LD model with the part number as “NDB7B77” which is being sold on the internet as a genuine Nichia LD model. However, this part number is not a legitimate Nichia LD part number and this LD has not been designed/produced by Nichia, the company writes.



Nichia now sends out a warning that low-quality counterfeit LDs may cause negative consequences (for example damage to the system or in some cases, unknowing/unintentional involvement in illegal activities).