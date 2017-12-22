© mailthepic dreamstime.com

Emerson agrees to acquire Cooper-Atkins

Emerson has agreed to acquire Cooper-Atkins, a manufacturer of temperature management and environmental measurement devices and wireless monitoring solutions for foodservice, healthcare and industrial markets.

Cooper-Atkins is a longtime technology provider in foodservice markets with an offering of temperature management and monitoring products for spot inspection and fixed location uses, including restaurants, supermarkets and other places where food is handled.



“Temperature management in food retail and restaurants is a dynamic market due to increasing regulatory requirements, rising labor costs and the proliferation of locations where fresh foods are prepared and served,” said Robert T. Sharp, Executive President, Emerson Commercial & Residential Solutions. “This acquisition further strengthens our ability to meet the evolving needs of our cold chain customers – from grower to retailer – to help provide consistent and safe control of food and other temperature-sensitive goods.”



Cooper-Atkins complements Emerson’s global cold chain business, which includes the ProAct Services portfolio for supermarkets and the Cargo Solutions business, which provides real-time perishable cargo tracking and monitoring services.



“We see food safety as a critical need that will shape demand in our end markets,” said Emerson Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David N. Farr. “Cooper-Atkins’ strong brand reputation and leading portfolio of automated temperature and monitoring solutions broadens our access to the foodservice industry.”



Cooper-Atkins’ food quality portfolio strategically expands Emerson’s broad cold chain portfolio of products and services for producer, retail, industrial and transportation customers.



Headquartered in Middlefield, Connecticut., Cooper-Atkins is a privately-owned company with approximately 150 employees, and has offices and operations in Ohio, Florida and Singapore.