© AMS Technologies Business | December 14, 2017
AMS Technologies restructures sales activities for continued growth
AMS Technologies appoints Klaus Maier to the newly-created position of Vice President Sales. Oliver Schabel takes over Maier’s previous position as Regional Sales Director Central Europe, and Anders Wenell is appointed as Regional Sales Director Nordics.
“Starting immediately, Klaus Maier will be coordinating the extensive sales activities of our large, international sales team, distributed over seven locations”, AMS-CEO Jan Meise, explains in a press release. “With his many years of sales expertise, his solid background in our core competencies and his career history at AMS, Maier will have an important and immediate impact.”
Oliver Schabel will be taking on the challenges of Maier’s previous position as Regional Sales Director Central Europe. Schabel has experience from a number of sales positions, mainly in the area of sensor technology. At AMS he will now be responsible for the sales team working with Central European customers.
The sales activities in AMS Technologies‘ Scandinavian branch are also under new management: In the Stockholm office Anders Wenell has been appointed as the new Regional Sales Director for the Nordics.
In the photo: Vice President Sales for AMS Technologies, Klaus Maier, is flanked by Oliver Schabel, Regional Sales Director Central Europe (right) and Anders Wenell, Regional Sales Director Nordics (left)
Oliver Schabel will be taking on the challenges of Maier’s previous position as Regional Sales Director Central Europe. Schabel has experience from a number of sales positions, mainly in the area of sensor technology. At AMS he will now be responsible for the sales team working with Central European customers.
The sales activities in AMS Technologies‘ Scandinavian branch are also under new management: In the Stockholm office Anders Wenell has been appointed as the new Regional Sales Director for the Nordics.
In the photo: Vice President Sales for AMS Technologies, Klaus Maier, is flanked by Oliver Schabel, Regional Sales Director Central Europe (right) and Anders Wenell, Regional Sales Director Nordics (left)
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments