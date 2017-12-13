© SJSemi

SJSemi to buy several memory testers from Adventest

Semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest and Chinese SJ Semiconductor Corp. (a JV company between SMIC and JCET), have signed a volume purchase agreement that calls for the Chinese company to buy numerous T5830 memory testers.

SJSemi will use the systems in testing service for serial peripheral interface (SPI) NOR flash memory devices, which are in high demand due to booming growth in organic LEDs (OLEDs) and touch display driver ICs (TDDIs).



“We are very pleased to enter this strategic agreement with Advantest, and we look forward to continuing the partnership between our companies as we expand our business scope into the growing Memory market and proceed for more complex 3DIC,” said Cui Dong, CEO of SJSemi.



SJSemi already has an installed base of Advantest’s V93000 systems for testing high-speed digital and precision analog ICs. The latest order represents the first time that SJSemi has purchased memory testers from Advantest.



“China’s growing population base and rising per capita income is driving the growth of the NOR flash memory industry,” said Yoshiaki Yoshida, president and CEO of Advantest. “The development of a sophisticated business infrastructure and the expanding number of key players in this industry, including SJSemi, are contributing to the market’s growth.”



The T5830 memory tester is optimised for high-volume, low-cost testing of flash memories widely used in mobile electronics. It can perform wafer sorting and final testing for a range of low-pin-count to high-pin-count devices.



The T5830 can handle data-transfer rates as high as 800 megabits per second (Mbps) while testing up to 2,304 devices in parallel when configured with four digital pins. In addition to testing NOR flash devices, the system also supports NAND flash devices, smart cards, single in-line memories (SIMs), electrically erasable programmable read-only memories (EEPROMs) and other embedded flash devices.