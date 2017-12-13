© balint radu dreamstime.com

Innovative Metcal CV-5200 Soldering Station

Ellsworth Adhesives Europe is pleased to announce the addition of the Metcal CV-5200 Connection ValidationTM Soldering Station to its range of soldering products.

Manufactured with an embedded, self-regulating heater, Metcal CV-5200 has been developed to deliver the desired amount of power based on the requirements of the solder joint whilst ensuring a fast, safe and repeatable process with no calibration required.



The introduction of its Connection ValidationTM software is an industry first - offering not only control of the tip temperature but also smooth operation in real time with closed loop feedback via a green or red light integrated into the handpiece, to indicate intermetallic compound formation.



Metcal CV-5200 is designed to deliver the right amount of power based on the requirements of the solder joint using SmartHeat® technology. SmartHeat® technology is built-in to all Metcal soldering systems to automatically ensure a consistent soldering iron tip temperature under a wide range of thermal loads, practically without external adjustments.



With the additional advantage of repeatability and a measurable standard to enhance the soldering process, Metcal CV-5200 complements the skill of the operator to determine the quality of the solder joint whilst ensuring an objective method of evaluating the solder joint as a whole.



A unique feature of this soldering system is its ability to evaluate the quality of the solder joint by calculating the intermetallic compound formation and offering feedback to the operator. By doing so, Connection ValidationTM takes the risks associated with soldering out of the hands of the operator, yet assuring a good solder joint.



Branded as the next big step in soldering process control, the CV-5200 model offers the user many further advantages including improved quality and mitigated risk, enhanced process control and improved compliance. Metcal CV-5200 is particularly advantageous in the production of automotive, aerospace, military and medical device products.



