Synapse Design acquires ACEIC

Synapse Design Inc., a design services partner serving system and semiconductor companies, has purchased all assets including the engineering team and verification IP of ACEIC Design Technologies.

Based in Bangalore, India, ACEIC has been primarily focused on verification services. Through this acquisition, Synapse Design gains experienced verification engineers with domain expertise across Automotive, Wireless, Bluetooth and DDR and VIP for the latest version Bluetooth 5.0. Synapse also recently announced the acquisitions of Tech Vulcan in San Diego and Asilicon in Ranchi, India along with opening of a second design center in Da Nang, Vietnam.



ACEIC develops verification solutions for wireless 802.11ac MAC IP using UVM and verification IP for Bluetooth Low Energy 4.2 among other technologies. They have provided complete verification services to customers in Bangalore. The acquisition of ACEIC Design allows Synapse to increase their verification portfolio offerings for existing and new clients.



"Our customers are developing highly complex SoCs and ASICs at advanced nodes and with digital and mixed-signal content. These designs present tremendous verification challenges," said Devesh Gautam, Synapse Design COO. "The acquisition of ACEIC, a known expert in verification, is a testament to our focus on providing the highest quality services, technology and IP for our customers."