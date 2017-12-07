© mikael damkier dreamstime.com Components | December 07, 2017
Nidec acquires driveXpert GmbH
Nidec Motors & Actuators (Germany) GmbH has acquired driveXpert GmbH, specialised in design and development of hardware and software for automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) from its shareholders on November 30, 2017.
As a result of the Transaction, driveXpert GmbH became a consolidated subsidiary of Nidec.
Nidec places importance on the market for automotive ECUs and electric motors, which is expected to grow to the extent of doubling from JPY 2.8 trillion in 2016 to JPY 6 trillion by 2030 as electrification of in-vehicle parts accelerates. Nidec currently supplies high-performance brushless DC motors to a variety of automotive applications such as electric power steering systems, engine cooling fans, electric oil/water pumps, etc.
driveXpert has the high technical capability in designing ECUs for foregoing applications. The acquisition should enable the combination of Nidec’s high-performance motors and driveXpert’s high precision ECUs, a press release states. Given today’s automotive industry moving fast toward EV/PHV platform, the industry is putting a growing premium on hardware and software design that achieves unprecedented levels of safety, environmental performance and driving comfort.
driveXpert is located near the Ilmenau University of Technology and engaged in high-level electrical engineering research and education. It currently conducts joint research with the university.
Nidec places importance on the market for automotive ECUs and electric motors, which is expected to grow to the extent of doubling from JPY 2.8 trillion in 2016 to JPY 6 trillion by 2030 as electrification of in-vehicle parts accelerates. Nidec currently supplies high-performance brushless DC motors to a variety of automotive applications such as electric power steering systems, engine cooling fans, electric oil/water pumps, etc.
driveXpert has the high technical capability in designing ECUs for foregoing applications. The acquisition should enable the combination of Nidec’s high-performance motors and driveXpert’s high precision ECUs, a press release states. Given today’s automotive industry moving fast toward EV/PHV platform, the industry is putting a growing premium on hardware and software design that achieves unprecedented levels of safety, environmental performance and driving comfort.
driveXpert is located near the Ilmenau University of Technology and engaged in high-level electrical engineering research and education. It currently conducts joint research with the university.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments