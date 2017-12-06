Silego is now in the hands of Dialog

Dialog Semiconductor has completed the acquisition of privately-held provider of Configurable Mixed-signal ICs (CMICs), Silego Technology.

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California with about 235 employees worldwide, Silego is strong player in CMICs that integrate multiple analog, logic, and discrete component functionality into a single chip. Silego’s product portfolio will strengthen Dialog’s presence in markets including IoT, computing and automotive.