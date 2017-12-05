Excelitas Technologies acquired by AEA Investors

Provider of optoelectronics and electronics systems, Excelitas Technologies Corp., has been acquired by funds sponsored by AEA Investors LP (AEA Investors).

Formerly owned by Veritas Capital Fund Management since November 2010, Excelitas Technologies is a technology company focused on delivering high-performance photonic products and solutions to meet the lighting, optical and detection requirements of different markets.



"AEA Investors is an experienced investor in the Industrial Technology sector with a strong track record of successful investments," said David Nislick, CEO of Excelitas. "Their focus on facilitating the growth of companies like Excelitas makes AEA the ideal partner to help capitalize on our growing market opportunities as we continue delivering innovative photonics technologies to our customers."



Excelitas will remain headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, and retain its corporate identity and brands as it continues its successful business growth models.