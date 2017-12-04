© Apple

Dialog Semi: ‘We’re still supplying Apple’

Dialog Semiconductor confirms that it continues to supply Apple Inc., its largest customer, with customized power management integrated circuits (PMICs).

This is reflected in continued design wins and new design engagements and opportunities. Although Dialog expects to remain Apple's main supplier of PMIC designs, the company still recognises that Apple has the resources and capability to internally design a PMIC and could potentially do so in the next few years, the company states in an update.



However, Dialog does not have reason to believe its current expectations of 2018 Apple business would be impacted by such potential actions by Apple.



At the same time, the company says it understands that its continued role as Apple's main PMIC supplier is contingent on meeting Apple's technology, quality, price and volume expectations, as well as continuing to develop advanced technology to meet Apple's requirements. Dialog intends to continue to closely support Apple in developing and supplying sophisticated next generation power management and mixed signal technology for use in Apple's products.