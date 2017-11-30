© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

Kyocera breaks ground on new component plant

Kyocera Corporation has broken ground for a manufacturing plant expansion in Kirishima City, Kagoshima, Japan, where it plans to double its production capacity for fine ceramic structural components. The new facility produce durable, high-precision components for semiconductor and LCD manufacturing equipment.

The expansion, which is scheduled for completion in October 2018, will provide the company with a new building that offers 29'232 square meters of additional space. The new plant will produce fine ceramic structural components used mainly by companies that manufacture semiconductors or LCDs. The company is investing approximately JPY 5.6 billion (about USD 50.4 million) in the new manufacturing plant.



Kyocera anticipates rising demand for semiconductors and LCDs as Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) applications boost demand for high-speed, high-volume data processing. The shift from hard-disk data storage to semiconductor memory and solid-state drives has increased demand for semiconductor processing equipment. Additionally, the proliferation of high-definition (HD) display technology in TVs and smartphones has increased demand for the equipment used to manufacture flat-panel displays.