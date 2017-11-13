© Melexis

Melexis expands manufacturing facility

Microelectronics engineering company, Melexis, has significantly expanded its manufacturing space and people at its R&D and manufacturing facility in Ypres, Belgium.

The site is focused on Melexis flagship products – position sensors and sensor interfaces and future growth calls for the additional space and people at.



In 2013, the company invested around EUR 10 million adding a new production unit to the Ypres facility. The 7’000 square metres facility will now be further extended by 1’300 square metres to create additional manufacturing space. The expansion is planned to be completed during Q1 2018, with Melexis investing EUR 1 million for the building works. Construction will start once the necessary approvals have been secured, the company says in a press release.



This facility houses manufacturing, development, test engineering, quality assurance and test engineering facilities. Melexis currently employs some 250 people at the Ypres facility, although they intend to increase that figure to 300 through hiring additional operators, technicians and engineers.



Commenting on the expansion plans, Bertrand Leterme, Ypres site manager said: “We have been in the Ypres area since 1988 and this further expansion clearly demonstrates that Melexis is committed to being a significant and responsible employer in this area for the long term. We are excited to be able to expand our facility and create new employment opportunities to support the growth of Melexis’ market leading products.”