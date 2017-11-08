© Corephotonics

Start-up says Apple infringes on their camera technology

Israeli-based Corephotonics, which develops dual camera technologies for mobile devices, says that tech-giant Apple is infringing on its patents.

The company filed its patent infringement case against the Cupertino company in the federal court of San Jose, California earlier this week, Reuters writes.



Corephotonics was established in 2012 and the company has raised more than USD 50 million, from several funds and investors, such as Samsung Ventures, SanDisk, Foxconn and MediaTek.



According to the Israeli company Apple is using its dual camera technology in its iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 8 Plus products – and without and license or authorisation, the report continues.



In the lawsuit, Corephotonics CEO David Mendlovic, says he reached out to Apple regarding a partnership. While he did receive praise for the company’s technology, Apple was still not interested to license it.



According to the complaint, “Apple’s lead negotiator expressed contempt for Corephotonics’ patents, telling Dr. Mendlovic and others that even if Apple infringed, it would take years and millions of dollars in litigation before Apple might have to pay something.”



Worth mentioning – and as pointed out by Macrumors – Apple bought another Israeli camera company back in 2015. The acquired company, LinX Imaging, also focuses on developing multi-aperture camera technology for mobile devises.