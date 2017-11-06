© rutronik Components | November 06, 2017
Rutronik and Infineon extends distribution agreement
Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH and Infineon have extend their distribution cooperation to include Asia. The agreement has already taken effect and includes the entire product portfolio.
“Power and automotive applications are especially interesting for Asia, as are automation and the area of lighting control. We see the e-bike and e-scooter segment as being a very large market in Asia. Especially in China, we can provide ‘best fit’ products with Infineon’s product range. E-mobility is being promoted much more strongly in China than in Europe,” says Gerhard Weinhardt, Rutronik’s Global Marketing Director.
The power-related products that are particularly relevant for the Asian market include power management MOSFETs, IGBTs, SiCs and drivers. As far as the automotive segment is concerned, the emphasis is on HALL sensors and current sensors as well as specific microcontrollers.
Andreas Mangler, Head of Strategic Marketing at Rutronik, explains: “Infineon is a top player in the area of innovative products for the target markets. We have been working very successfully together with Infineon for over 20 years and have grown continuously. I am sure that we shall also be able to provide significant benefits for our Asian customers through the worldwide supply chain and centralized process management.”
The long-term aim of the distribution extension is to augment the share of the Asian market. China will be a major factor here, simply because of the size of the market. Rutronik will be relying on the strong FAE (Field Application Engineer) team and its design-in work.
The power-related products that are particularly relevant for the Asian market include power management MOSFETs, IGBTs, SiCs and drivers. As far as the automotive segment is concerned, the emphasis is on HALL sensors and current sensors as well as specific microcontrollers.
Andreas Mangler, Head of Strategic Marketing at Rutronik, explains: “Infineon is a top player in the area of innovative products for the target markets. We have been working very successfully together with Infineon for over 20 years and have grown continuously. I am sure that we shall also be able to provide significant benefits for our Asian customers through the worldwide supply chain and centralized process management.”
The long-term aim of the distribution extension is to augment the share of the Asian market. China will be a major factor here, simply because of the size of the market. Rutronik will be relying on the strong FAE (Field Application Engineer) team and its design-in work.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments