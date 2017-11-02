© Ideon Business | November 02, 2017
TÜV Rheinland starts wireless lab soft opening phase in Sweden
It was back in early summer 2017 that the German testing service provider acquired a wireless lab in the Swedish city of Lund. Now the company has entered the soft opening phase.
The wireless lab was acquired from Tech Mahindra, a provider of services and solutions in the fields of information, communication and technology. By acquiring the laboratory, TÜV Rheinland has expanded its European wireless network to four locations.
“The laboratory in Lund is equipped with cutting-edge technologies such as Sigfox and LoRa and allows us to offer the latest IoT services on site,” explains Stefan Kischka, Vice President Wireless/Internet of Things at TÜV Rheinland. “With the soft opening of our laboratory in Lund, TÜV Rheinland now has access to the northern European wireless/IoT market,” adds Anders Nordlöf, Managing Director of the national subsidiary, TÜV Rheinland Sweden AB.
The Lund laboratory is located in the heart of a technology cluster consisting of research and development companies, manufacturers and integrators. It is a fully equipped test laboratory that comprehensively covers the wireless needs of all industries. On a total area of 900 square metres, distributed between seven individual laboratories. The lab is equipped with technologies such as Sigfox and LoRa as well as Zigbee, 3GPP, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Thread and eCall. In addition, the laboratory is equipped with OTA chambers and SAR systems.
In addition, an SAC 5 chamber is planned for the start of 2018. “This will be followed by the grand opening in the spring of the coming year,” says TÜV Rheinland expert Nordlöf.
“The laboratory in Lund is equipped with cutting-edge technologies such as Sigfox and LoRa and allows us to offer the latest IoT services on site,” explains Stefan Kischka, Vice President Wireless/Internet of Things at TÜV Rheinland. “With the soft opening of our laboratory in Lund, TÜV Rheinland now has access to the northern European wireless/IoT market,” adds Anders Nordlöf, Managing Director of the national subsidiary, TÜV Rheinland Sweden AB.
The Lund laboratory is located in the heart of a technology cluster consisting of research and development companies, manufacturers and integrators. It is a fully equipped test laboratory that comprehensively covers the wireless needs of all industries. On a total area of 900 square metres, distributed between seven individual laboratories. The lab is equipped with technologies such as Sigfox and LoRa as well as Zigbee, 3GPP, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Thread and eCall. In addition, the laboratory is equipped with OTA chambers and SAR systems.
In addition, an SAC 5 chamber is planned for the start of 2018. “This will be followed by the grand opening in the spring of the coming year,” says TÜV Rheinland expert Nordlöf.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments