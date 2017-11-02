© Pixabay

Fujitsu chooses Next Biometrics for fingerprint solution

Fujitsu Client Computing Limited has implemented fingerprint sensors from Next Biometrics Group ASA in its consumer and commercial Notebook and Tablet products.

Next has already delivered the initial volumes and expect the volumes to increase over the coming months.



“Fujitsu's extensive testing regime has yet again confirmed the fundamental importance of sensor size. Suppliers targeting to offer security and convenience for close to 100% of a population simply can not compromise on size. Going forward Next will continue to optimize the performance of our systems with the aim to serve quality focused brand name customers like Fujitsu over many years to come,” said Ritu Favre, CEO of Next,



“After extensive testing of a range of sensors Fujitsu has for its both consumer and commercial PC products chosen Next as its sensor supplier. Implementing larger sensors Fujitsu will provide end users with a better user experience at uncompromised security levels,” commented Kenichi Fujii, VP of Commercial Mobile Business Division of Fujitsu Client Computing.