Kyocera with a solution to increase LCDs ruggedness

Kyocera International, says that it has expanded its US production capabilities to provide full-service integration of LCD displays, touch-panels and protective glass using its new optical bonding technology.

The technology enhances the LCD viewing experience as optical bonding reduces reflection by 70% while improving colour saturation, clarity and improving screens’ ruggedness.



More and more LCD applications are requiring a touch-panel interface and protective glass to guard against surface scratches and impact. Integrating these components has traditionally involved a process known as “perimeter bonding,” which creates an air gap between the surface of the LCD and the touch-panel or protective glass. This method is widely adopted because air introduces less optical distortion than liquid adhesive. However, the air gap limits optical performance.



Conventional adhesives that could eliminate the air gap within an LCD module generally introduce other optical challenges. However, Kyocera has developed a UV-cured adhesive that can eliminate the air gap while offering optical transparency comparable to that of air. Kyocera’s says that its optical bonding technology reduces internal reflection by up to 70% by eliminating the air gap and at the same time resolving issues relating to condensation, foreign particles and parallax. Additionally, by laminating the display and cover layer into a single integrated module the optical bonding enhances ruggedness and shock resistance for applications in automotive, aviation, medical, mobile and defense-related equipment.



“Kyocera is pleased to offer optical bonding technology at our Class 1000 cleanroom facility in Plymouth, Michigan,” said Cynthia Ferrell, Senior Division Vice President of Kyocera International, Inc.’s Display Division. “This new capability allows us to provide a one-stop total solution backed by our full manufacturer’s warranty.”