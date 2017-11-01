© ginasanders dreamstime.com

Toyota and Denso turn to Renesas for autonomous-driving solution

Renesas Electronics’ automotive technologies will drive Toyota Motor’s autonomous vehicles, which are currently under development and scheduled for commercial launch in 2020.

Selected by Toyota and Denso Corporation, Renesas’ autonomous-driving vehicle solution for the autonomous vehicles combines the R-Car system-on-chip (SoC), which serves as an electronic brain for in-vehicle infotainment and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and the RH850 microcontroller (MCU) for automotive control.



“To achieve a society where mobility means safety, efficiency and freedom, Toyota is constantly seeking out the latest technology and selecting systems incorporating the very best devices and materials,” said Ken Koibuchi, Executive General Manager at Toyota Motor Corporation. “We are partnering with Denso and Renesas, who bring superior technology and expertise to this project, with the aim to accelerate the development of autonomous-driving vehicles and encourage early adoption.”



The R-Car SoC will provide accurate intelligence on the vehicle’s position within its environment and making real-time decisions on vehicle control and active safety maneuvers based on sensor data. The RH850 was also selected to control driving, steering, and braking functions based on the judgements made by the R-Car SoC.



“We are collaborating with Renesas to develop an ECU, the so-called electronic brain, for use in Toyota’s autonomous-driving vehicle,” said Hajime Kumabe, Executive Director at Denso Corporation. “We will maximize our sophisticated system design and software development capabilities by leveraging Renesas’ high-performance semiconductor devices to realize a highly reliable ECU system for autonomous-driving vehicles.”