© BrainChip

BrainChip ships its first accelerator to a European car maker

BrainChip Holdings, a developer of software and hardware accelerated solutions for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning applications, has shipped its first BrainChip Accelerator card to a European automobile manufacturer.

The Company has developed a new spiking neural network (SNN) technology that can learn autonomously, evolve and associate information; similar to the human brain. The BrainChip Accelerator will now be evaluated for use in Advanced Driver Assisted (ADAS) and Autonomous Vehicle (AV) applications.



The accelerator increases the performance of object recognition provided by BrainChip Studio software and algorithms. The low-power accelerator card can detect, extract and track objects using a proprietary SNN technology. It provides a 7x improvement in images/second/watt, compared to traditional convolutional neural networks accelerated by Graphics Processing Units (GPUs).



Bob Beachler, BrainChip's Senior Vice President for Marketing and Business Development, said: "This is an exciting first evaluation of BrainChip Accelerator that was released just last month. Our spiking neural network provides instantaneous "one-shot" learning, is fast at detecting, extracting and tracking objects, and is very low-power. These are critical attributes for automobile manufacturers processing the large amounts of video required for ADAS and AV applications. We look forward to working with this world-class automobile manufacturer in applying our technology to meet its requirements."