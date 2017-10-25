© ra2studio dreamstime.com Business | October 25, 2017
Molex opens its new Silicon Valley technology centre
Molex, Koch Industries subsidiary, has officially opened its new technology centre in Fremont, California.
“The new technology center will enable us to better serve our growing customer base and co-developers in the region, empower closer collaboration, and provide important access to a leading center of investment and innovation,” according to Martin Slark, chief executive officer, Molex.
The completion of the new building represents a significant investment by Molex to expand support for customers in the Silicon Valley.
The technology centre will be one of the main innovation hubs for Molex Optical Solutions business and home to sales and customer development teams in the region. Joining these groups are design and application development teams from many other technology businesses, which should enable Molex to more rapidly provide solutions for a variety of platforms including data centers, telecommunications, and enterprise networks.
The new technology centre expands the scope and breadth of Molex design resources for Silicon Valley developers of medical devices, autonomous vehicles and other transportation technologies, as well as innovators in industrial automation.
The 108’000-square feet building features over 50 miles of Molex Optical and Copper Cable Assembly Solutions, patch panels, adapter panels, modular office electronics and wire management tools. Advanced building capabilities include an intelligent, low-voltage Molex Transcend Network Connected Lighting System using a Power over Ethernet (PoE) LED lighting network to enable energy savings through sensor feedback.
