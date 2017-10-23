© Data Respons

Strong international growth for Data Respons

Norwegian embedded specialist, Data Respons, is reporting record high revenues for the company’s third quarter.

“The strong international growth contributed to record high revenues for the quarter. An increasingly data driven world emphasises the R&D focus amongst our customers and offers several exciting technology projects for our specialists,” says Kenneth Ragnvaldsen, CEO of Data Respons ASA.



Operating revenue for the third quarter was NOK 283.3 million (EUR 30.17 million), an increase of 23% from NOK 231.2 million (EUR 24.62 million) during the same period last year.



EBITDA amounted to NOK 24.1 million (EUR 2.56 million), and increase from NOK 18.3 million (EUR 1.94 million). EBIT was NOK 21.0 (EUR 2.23 million), once again an increase compared to the same period last year of NOK 17.3 million (EUR 1.84 million.)



“Solid development in our international business units is driving this quarter's growth. Sweden remains the largest geographical market counting for 48 % of revenues YTD, however Germany offers the highest growth. Data Respons' revenues in Germany, so far this year, has surpassed Norway – which is still impacted by challenging market conditions. We see several promising growth opportunities in years to come – both organic and through selective acquisitions,” says Ragnvaldsen



He continues; “Considering the underlying market size, Germany has the potential to become the largest geo-market for Data Respons in some years. In Germany, we are involved in smart home concepts, modernisation of SW platforms within the banking industry and several interesting projects within the automotive industry - an industry which is becoming more SW oriented, connected and digitalised.”