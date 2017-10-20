© Veepoo

Nordic Semi in new Chinese wristband

China-based, Veepoo, integrates Nordic Semiconductor’s Bluetooth Low Energy (Bluetooth LE) nRF52832 SoC in its ‘SPO2 Wristband Solution’.

The product enables OEMs without RF design expertise to rapidly develop health-based wearable solutions for the middle-aged to elderly, smokers, and other people with suboptimal health, particularly those with interstitial breathing, heart disease, or sleep apnea syndrome.



SPO2 Wristband Solution allows OEM develpers to design products that monitor arterial oxygen saturation and in turn estimate the oxygenation capacity of the lung along with the blood’s hemoglobin carrying capacity. Nordic’s nRF52832 SoC provides Bluetooth LE wireless connectivity between the wristband and a Bluetooth 4.0 (and later) iOS or Android smartphone.



“We selected the nRF52832 SoC for its superior technical aspects,” says Jiuchao Li, CEO at Veepoo. “The powerful CPU computing capability meets our algorithm requirement and supports floating point operation, the RAM and Flash meet our specification requirements, and the low power characteristics ensure SPO2 Wristband Solution can be used for a longer period of time.