Bosch opens IT campus in Stuttgart-Feuerbach
With its new IT campus located in Stuttgart-Feuerbach, the Bosch Group has opened a centre of competence that is dedicated to the coordination of global IT activities at Bosch.
Around 2’000 of the operating unit’s 7’500 associates work at the campus, which is set to further accelerate Bosch’s transformation process into an IoT company.
“Web-enabled products and data-based services are making an ever stronger contribution to our growth. Accordingly, the role our IT plays is also changing. In the past, the unit’s main focus was on expanding Bosch’s global IT infrastructure, supporting users, and providing PCs and monitors. But today its tasks increasingly include promoting the advancement of innovative IT and software solutions,” says Prof. Stefan Asenkerschbaumer, deputy chairman of the board of management of Robert Bosch GmbH, who is also responsible for IT.
The campus will be the company’s new central hub for the development of digital business models.
“Our IT is going from cost factor to core competence. It is becoming part of the product and its accompanying services,” says Dr. Elmar Pritsch, chief information officer and head of IT at Robert Bosch GmbH.
The company has set itself the goal of making every new electronic product connected and developing related services by 2020.
“Everything is focused on developing the best solutions for our customers. This requires our campus associates to have access to an inspiring work environment, IT-specific facilities and methodologies, and state-of-the-art hardware and software,” Pritsch explains. “The campus also provides new associates with a highly attractive working environment. In my department alone, we have filled some 500 positions in recent months, many of them at the new center of competence.”
