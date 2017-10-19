© next biometrics

Next Biometrics ships fingerprint sensor number 3 million

The Norwegian biometrics company is gearing up to ship away fingerprint sensor number 3 million this week.

“Passing 3 million sensors shipped, we have now over several quarters consistently demonstrated our ability to mass produce high quality, mass market robust sensors at what has become very high yield rates,” says CEO Ritu Favre in a short update.



“The Next organisation is continuing to focus on preparations of products and scaling for leadership within our key target smart card and government id markets. The total number of smart card, government ID and access control projects is steadily growing, showing a stronger than ever interest in the Next technology,” Favre continues.