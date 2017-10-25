© selenka dreamstime.com

ITW EAE to display advances in electronics assembly equipment

ITW EAE, the Electronic Assembly Equipment division of ITW will be attending Productronica, November 14-17, 2017 in Munich, Germany.

The ITW EAE booth (Hall A4, Booth 554) will be displaying and demonstrating the latest advances in the MPM, Camalot, Electrovert, Vitronics Soltec and Despatch product lines.



The Productronica show is a great opportunity to see the broad equipment offering from ITW EAE. Engineers and Applications Experts will be on hand as well as Sales and Management to answer questions and offer solutions. The combined knowledge and experience of the ITW EAE group has generated some breakthrough innovation which is speeding the development of next generation technology.



There will be a special focus on equipment for manufacturing automotive electronics featuring PCB printing, dispensing and soldering solutions that meet the increasing throughput, yield and performance demands from this market. Solutions to the challenges of fine pitch printing and component miniaturization will also be addressed.



While we are highlighting our differentiated solutions for the automotive market, we are also excited to share our solutions to the world's leading EMS and Smartphone providers," said Pat O'Brien, ITW EAE Vice President /General Manager. "Miniaturization continues to demand enhancements in speed and precision, and we are excited to showcase our capabilities in these areas. We also welcome the opportunity to continue our discussions with leading manufacturers on Industry 4.0 and the collective advantages these capabilities can bring in preventive maintenance, yield improvements, overall equipment effectiveness, and the trend towards lights out factories.