Machine Vision exhibit Microelectronics, Chip & SMT inspection equipment
Machine Vision Products, Inc., a leader in AOI for Microelectronics, Semiconductor and SMT assembly will be demonstrating their latest Microelectronics inspection solutions and quality management software in Hall A2, Booth 270, Productronica Messe München, November 14th to 17th, 2017.
MVP 850G – Microelectronics Inspection Solutions: Visitors to MVP will be able to see our latest 850G Automated Optical Inspection solutions for Microelectronics test.
The latest version of the 850G provides enhanced tools that allow you to achieve the highest defect coverage for Wire Bond, Die and Wafer applications, presented in Lead Frame, Tray or Wafer format. Using our latest 6.6 software and the multiple sensor technologies available to all our AOI systems, we are now able to provide inspection and metrology for any inspection requirement. Inspection techniques include high-resolution telecentric imaging, quad color lighting, and 3D techniques to provide the maximum defect and measurement capabilities for Lead Frame, Die, Epoxy and, Wire Bond inspection.
When these capabilities are combined with the throughput and handling capabilities for Magazines, Lead Frame, Trays, Wafer, In-line and custom solutions, we have the most cost-effective inspection solution for the majority of production requirements.
AutoNetworker and DPC: Being introduced at Productronica is the new version of our AutoNetworker, a centralized database with the flexibility to be configured for a host of Microelectronics and SMT traceability needs. With this new version, you can record images, parametric and attribute pass/fail data for every product.
The latest image archiving capability provided by the AutoNetworker allows customers to have the ability to save every defect image from multiple AOI systems. For demanding processes where quality is of a critical nature, the ability to provide this visual traceability in addition to data traceability is essential. AutoNetworker delivers this capability.
AutoNetworker and DPC are valuable tools that provide the ability to quickly create reports for quality managers, operation managers and process engineers via a web-based interface accessible which can be accessible from any intranet location.
Additionally, visitors to MVP will be able to discuss and have demonstrations of MVP’s other key technologies including:
MVP 2020: MVP’s 2020 DWMS (Die Wire Metrology System) is a new dedicated Lead Frame inspection AOI system that uses advanced optic and handling solutions to provide the latest in Die and Wire Bond inspection.
MVP’s 2020 DWMS AOI system is configured as standard with integrated MVP Lead Frame magazine loaders and unloaders designed for error free operation at the highest of UPH demands.
MVP Spectra: MVPs Spectra provides the largest board inspection area of all our AOI solutions. The system is capable of inspecting a 35″ x 35″ board. With board staging we can go to even larger boards. In addition, the system provides robust material handling to allow the inspection of the heaviest of products.
MVP Supra and Ultra Solutions: The Supra E and Ultra V systems are the AOI workhorses of many high-volume manufacturers world-wide. These platforms provide cost effective AOI solution for all Surface Mount manufacturers with PCBs up to 20” x 20”. The solutions provide 2D/3D AOI capabilities for SMT and paste inspection.
We look forward to seeing you at Productronica and the opportunity to review your Microelectronic, Semiconductor or SMT Automated Optical Inspection Requirements.
