© maksim pasko dreamstime.com Business | October 18, 2017
Molex signs distribution and technology agreement with EST
Molex and Electronic Systems Technology, Inc., which manufacturers the ESTeem product line of narrow-band licensed, Ethernet-licensed and unlicensed wireless modems, have signed a Master Goods Agreement with Molex.
The agreement will allow Molex to sell EST’s full product line as well as integrate ESTeem technology into Molex products, this also expands the Molex wireless communications offering and gives customers access to a broader range of solutions.
“This agreement with EST allows Molex to offer the complete spectrum of industrial wireless communications hardware, giving customers access to best-of-breed products while simplifying their supply base all through one provider,” said Chuck Clark, industrial channel manager, Molex. “EST has been an industry leader on the wireless modem for more than 30 years, and our customers will benefit from EST’s diligent efforts to continually enhance its products.”
ESTeem Wireless Modems provide reliable wireless solutions for the industrial control, public safety and federal markets. In addition to its high-speed wireless Ethernet modems, EST also produces licensed, narrow-band radios in the VHF and UHF communication bands with both Ethernet and serial interfaces for applications not served by conventional communications systems.
“We are very excited about the additional market access that this agreement with Molex will open up for our products,” said Mike Eller, president, EST. “Through this reselling arrangement, Molex will be able to expose our wireless modem technology to a broader range of customers and help them meet a more complex set of challenges.”
“This agreement with EST allows Molex to offer the complete spectrum of industrial wireless communications hardware, giving customers access to best-of-breed products while simplifying their supply base all through one provider,” said Chuck Clark, industrial channel manager, Molex. “EST has been an industry leader on the wireless modem for more than 30 years, and our customers will benefit from EST’s diligent efforts to continually enhance its products.”
ESTeem Wireless Modems provide reliable wireless solutions for the industrial control, public safety and federal markets. In addition to its high-speed wireless Ethernet modems, EST also produces licensed, narrow-band radios in the VHF and UHF communication bands with both Ethernet and serial interfaces for applications not served by conventional communications systems.
“We are very excited about the additional market access that this agreement with Molex will open up for our products,” said Mike Eller, president, EST. “Through this reselling arrangement, Molex will be able to expose our wireless modem technology to a broader range of customers and help them meet a more complex set of challenges.”
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments