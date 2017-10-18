© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

Molex signs distribution and technology agreement with EST

Molex and Electronic Systems Technology, Inc., which manufacturers the ESTeem product line of narrow-band licensed, Ethernet-licensed and unlicensed wireless modems, have signed a Master Goods Agreement with Molex.

The agreement will allow Molex to sell EST’s full product line as well as integrate ESTeem technology into Molex products, this also expands the Molex wireless communications offering and gives customers access to a broader range of solutions.



“This agreement with EST allows Molex to offer the complete spectrum of industrial wireless communications hardware, giving customers access to best-of-breed products while simplifying their supply base all through one provider,” said Chuck Clark, industrial channel manager, Molex. “EST has been an industry leader on the wireless modem for more than 30 years, and our customers will benefit from EST’s diligent efforts to continually enhance its products.”



ESTeem Wireless Modems provide reliable wireless solutions for the industrial control, public safety and federal markets. In addition to its high-speed wireless Ethernet modems, EST also produces licensed, narrow-band radios in the VHF and UHF communication bands with both Ethernet and serial interfaces for applications not served by conventional communications systems.



“We are very excited about the additional market access that this agreement with Molex will open up for our products,” said Mike Eller, president, EST. “Through this reselling arrangement, Molex will be able to expose our wireless modem technology to a broader range of customers and help them meet a more complex set of challenges.”