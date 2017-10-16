© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com Components | October 16, 2017
An alliance to bring MRAM to the next level
Spin Transfer Technologies, Inc. (STT) and Tokyo Electron Ltd. (TEL) have today signed an agreement for a collaborative engineering program for next-gen SRAM and DRAM-class ST-MRAM devices.
The agreement aims to further the advance of ST-MRAM, a new class of high-performance, persistent memory devices, to provide previously unachievable levels of speed, density, and endurance. The combination of STT’s ST-MRAM technology and TEL’s advanced PVD MRAM deposition tool will allow the companies to quickly develop processes for the highest density and endurance devices.
Both companies are allocating resources to this project, with STT contributing its high-speed, high-endurance perpendicular magnetic tunnel junction (pMTJ) design and device fabrication technology, and TEL utilising its ST-MRAM deposition tool and knowledge of unique formation capabilities of magnetic films, a press release reads.
SRAM is pervasive in nearly all mobile, computing and industrial applications. SRAM is a fast and high-endurance memory, but it is costly, drains much power and is volatile. ST-MRAM, being more compact, is less costly, requires little power when storing data and is nonvolatile, retaining data for long periods without power. Further improvements especially in terms of fast switching and endurance are needed, however, to fully match or exceed SRAM performance.
STT and TEL are looking to demonstrate solutions that are far denser than other ST-MRAM solutions while eliminating barriers to replacing SRAM. These sub-30nm pMTJ’s, 40 to 50 percent smaller than other commercial solutions, should be attractive to advanced logic–ICs and a significant step toward making DRAM-class ST-MRAM devices.
“Industries have outgrown the capabilities of SRAM and DRAM leaving the market open for the next generation of technology,” said Tom Sparkman, CEO of STT. “Having TEL, the world’s leading ST-MRAM deposition equipment supplier, as a partner speeds up the development of STT’s technology for replacing SRAM and DRAM. We believe the adoption of ST-MRAM will materially exceed current expectations, and we are excited to work with TEL to revolutionize the ST-MRAM market by achieving the speed, density and endurance the industry needs.”
