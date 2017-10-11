Mouser inks distribution deal with LinkSprite

Mouser Electronics has signed a global distribution agreement with LinkSprite, designers and producers of hardware, firmware, and apps focused on home automation and health care, to offer Arduino-compatible boards.

The LinkSprite product line available from Mouser Electronics features a series of boards and accessories, including the O-board, the Arduino-compatible LinkNode D1 board, and LinkNode modules and kits. The O-board is an OpenRISC processor SoC development board based on the Intel Altera Cyclone IV FPGA, which provides 22,000 logic elements, 1 Mbyte of flash, and 32 Mbytes of SDRAM. The board includes a complete OpenRISC reference design that boots Linux 3.1 and features a micro-USB port that provides power, two JTAG interfaces, and two UART interfaces.



The LinkNode D1 is an Arduino-compatible Wi-Fi development board, powered by a highly integrated ESP8266 Wi-Fi system-on-chip (SoC). The LinkNode D1 offers 11 digital input/output (I/O) pins and one analog input pin and can associate with an existing Wi-Fi interface to send commands over the network using the LinkSprite IO app for iOS or Android. Mouser also stocks a variety of LinkNode modules and kits, including touch, tilt, thermal, vibration, path tracking and flame sensor modules, among others.