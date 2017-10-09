© arkadi bojarsinov dreamstime.com Products | October 09, 2017
Wirepas Connectivity now available on Telit multifrequency radio module RE866
Wirepas and Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), are launching a new, Wirepas enabled, multifrequency connectivity module to the market.
This is a product release announcement by Wirepas. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
Wirepas Connectivity enables a scalable Wide Area Mesh on the multifrequency Telit RE866 module. The RE866 module contains two radios, allowing customers to use this module either as a Sub-gigahertz (Sub-GHz) or 2.4GHz module. This multifrequency approach is exceptionally fitting for large-scale IoT applications where selecting the correct physical layer is a pre-requisite to achieve the correct balance between density, scale and power consumption.
The addition of Wirepas Connectivity to the RE866 family allows customers to select fit-for-purpose connectivity for the targeted use case. It allows them to address on one hand high density and on the other deep indoors thanks to decentralized Wirepas connectivity. Wirepas also enables fast and reliable over-the-air (OTA) updates for the application software, in addition to the connectivity firmware.
Wirepas Connectivity is deployed at scale across the Nordics to deliver cost and reliability benefits using a novel wide area mesh. Initial use case targets for the combination of Wirepas and the Telit RE866 module include smart utility applications such as metering across the electricity, gas and water segments, including sub-metering. The full advantage of the advanced multi-frequency radios in the Telit module can be achieved in complex applications such as combined indoor and outdoor asset management
“Introducing Telit Sub-GHz module to our hardware ecosystem is valuable. Furthermore, to be able to offer Wide Area Mesh on different frequencies with the same module is exactly what the market is asking. With the same module, the customers can now address sparse and dense deployments, and combine the two.”, Wirepas CEO Teppo Hemiä says.
Wirepas is showcasing the combination of Wirepas Connectivity and the Telit RE866 module at European Utility Week 2017, 3rd to 5th October in Amsterdam. Please visit Wirepas booth 1G32 to discuss how this combination can help address connectivity challenges for smart utility applications. Visit Telit at the adjoining booth 1G33 to learn more about the company’s market-leading portfolio of IoT Modules and Services.
Wirepas Connectivity is also available on the Telit BlueMod+W42 platform since 2016. The BlueMod+W42, Telit’s Bluetooth v4.2 single mode module, is offering Wirepas Connectivity in the 2.4GHz band. The module boasts very small dimensions (17x10x2.6mm). With operating temperature range of -40°C to +85°C, this high-end Bluetooth module has a line-of-sight range of more than 800 meters. Additional information about the Telit BlueMod W42 module can be found at: http://www.telit.com/bluetooth/bluemod-s42/.
Additional information about the Telit RE866 module can be found at: http://www.telit.com/lora-and-sigfox/re866/.
The addition of Wirepas Connectivity to the RE866 family allows customers to select fit-for-purpose connectivity for the targeted use case. It allows them to address on one hand high density and on the other deep indoors thanks to decentralized Wirepas connectivity. Wirepas also enables fast and reliable over-the-air (OTA) updates for the application software, in addition to the connectivity firmware.
Wirepas Connectivity is deployed at scale across the Nordics to deliver cost and reliability benefits using a novel wide area mesh. Initial use case targets for the combination of Wirepas and the Telit RE866 module include smart utility applications such as metering across the electricity, gas and water segments, including sub-metering. The full advantage of the advanced multi-frequency radios in the Telit module can be achieved in complex applications such as combined indoor and outdoor asset management
“Introducing Telit Sub-GHz module to our hardware ecosystem is valuable. Furthermore, to be able to offer Wide Area Mesh on different frequencies with the same module is exactly what the market is asking. With the same module, the customers can now address sparse and dense deployments, and combine the two.”, Wirepas CEO Teppo Hemiä says.
Wirepas is showcasing the combination of Wirepas Connectivity and the Telit RE866 module at European Utility Week 2017, 3rd to 5th October in Amsterdam. Please visit Wirepas booth 1G32 to discuss how this combination can help address connectivity challenges for smart utility applications. Visit Telit at the adjoining booth 1G33 to learn more about the company’s market-leading portfolio of IoT Modules and Services.
Wirepas Connectivity is also available on the Telit BlueMod+W42 platform since 2016. The BlueMod+W42, Telit’s Bluetooth v4.2 single mode module, is offering Wirepas Connectivity in the 2.4GHz band. The module boasts very small dimensions (17x10x2.6mm). With operating temperature range of -40°C to +85°C, this high-end Bluetooth module has a line-of-sight range of more than 800 meters. Additional information about the Telit BlueMod W42 module can be found at: http://www.telit.com/bluetooth/bluemod-s42/.
Additional information about the Telit RE866 module can be found at: http://www.telit.com/lora-and-sigfox/re866/.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments